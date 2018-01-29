Valet gave Ferrari to wrong person

It's a car that stands out, Unfortunately for Skip Fowler, it stood out to the wrong person.

Skip Fowler said,"I gave the keys to the valet because we parked it in front so they could keep an eye on it, little did I know that would be a waste of time."

Around midnight...Fowler got a call from the front desk of the Marriott property in St. Petersburg where he was staying.

Police were looking for him, now as a lawyer, a lot of things went through his mind, But his car was not one them.

According to the St. Petersburg police report, 29-year-old Levi Miles implied the Ferrari was his and drove off with it without showing a valet ticket

So why did Miles think he could drive away with this car?

According to the police report-- Miles wanted to impress a woman he had met a few hours before And the keys were given to him by the valet so he claims he didn't 'technically did not steal it.'

Miles has been charged with grand theft, driving while license is revoked, and possession of Cocaine.

So why is Fowler going after Marriott and the valet company?

"The fella who was driving it really didn't know how. / He didn't even know how to turn the lights on. That's apparently why the cops stopped him."

Miles short ride in the Ferrari cost Fowler around ten-grand in repairs, and according to Fowler...diminished the value of the car.

"It's unfortunate that it came to this. I told them what the bills were, sent them the information. We were a few thousand dollars apart and they pulled the plug. I guess they thought I'd crumble."

We reached out to Marriott International and 7-1-7 Parking Enterprises for comment, but so far have not heard back.