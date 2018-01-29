Negotiations set to begin on DACA

President Donald Trump has given Congress a deadline of February 5 for an immigration plan to come to his desk.

Any plan would address protecting undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children also known as dreamers.



Rep. Kevin McCarthy said, "To solve this problem we're going to have to compromise. No one's going to get 100 percent of what they want. But this solves the problem long-term. And the President went there."

Some Democrats are ready to make a deal adding that the Democratic base needs to get on the same page.



Sen. Joe Manchin said,"I think the President did the right thing by laying out where he wants to be, where he thinks the starting point is. We've got to decide do we go large, do we go medium or do we go small?"

The president says he wants funding for a southern border wall, changes to chain migration coming into the U.S. and an end to the visa lottery program.



In exchange, he says he would sign a bill giving so-called dreamers a path to citizenship after 10 to 12 years.

But both sides have people who have disagreed with the currently set proposal, some Republicans are concerned about giving illegals citizenship and some

Democrats are concerned that the wall would be a waste.

Democrats could force another government shutdown if there's no deal The federal government runs out of money again on February 8.