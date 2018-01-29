Should you take zinc for colds? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Should you take zinc for colds?

Posted:
Experts say taking zinc won't prevent a cold, but may help you recover more quickly if you do get sick. Experts say taking zinc won't prevent a cold, but may help you recover more quickly if you do get sick.
(NBC News) -

Flu season is peaking, and so is the common cold.  To prevent yourself from getting sick, taking zinc may seem like a no-brainer to boost your immune system.  But is that really what's best for you?

"Taking zinc every day as a supplement probably isn't the best approach for reducing the frequency of colds. The evidence for using it to prophylactic or prevent colds is not very strong," explains pharmacist Chris Smith.

Although he doesn't suggest using it daily for prevention, Smith does recommend taking it when symptoms first start.

"Zinc has some evidence of shortening cold symptoms if it is taken within the first 48 hours of cold symptoms.  It can shorten the duration of the cold symptoms for maybe one or two days.  And the common cold is typically 10 days for most people," he says. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2GjMW33

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.