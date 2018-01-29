Super Bowl Opening Night kicks off in Minnesota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Super Bowl Opening Night kicks off in Minnesota

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Monday night will be the first time the media will have access to the Super Bowl 52 teams players and coaches.

"Super Bowl Opening Night" kicks off in Minnesota where the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will also interact with each other.

The Eagles arrived in Minneapolis Sunday and the Patriots will arrive Monday.

Fans at US Bank Stadium tonight will receive a radio in their gift bags, so they can hear player interviews live.

KTIV's Weekend Sports Anchor Mark Freund will be at Super Bowl Opening Night and have LIVE reports on News 4 Monday night. 

