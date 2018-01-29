Temperature roller coaster continues with warm air returning Tue - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Temperature roller coaster continues with warm air returning Tuesday

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
(KTIV) -

The weekend ended on a cold note and that will carry into our Monday as well.

The day has started down near zero degrees and we'll top out near 20 across the area.

There will be plenty of sunshine though.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows a little warmer near the 10 degree mark.

Southerly winds pick up Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

We'll have lots of sunshine again and we'll be back in the low 40s.

Those temperatures hold Wednesday but with more cloud cover.

The roller coaster continues as we fall back into the low 20s for highs Thursday and stay in the 20s on into the weekend.

Our next chance for snow looks to arrive by the weekend.

