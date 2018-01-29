FBI deputy director steps down - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

FBI deputy director steps down

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Andrew McCabe will be stepping down as FBI Deputy Director. 

Multiple sources familiar with the matter have told NBC News that McCabe will remain on the FBI payroll until he is eligible to retire with full benefits, in mid-March. 

McCabe has been at the center of ongoing tensions between the White House and the FBI and has reportedly been under pressure from President Trump to step down.

McCabe has served at the FBI since 1996, under former directors Robert Mueller and James Comey.

He briefly served as acting FBI Director after Comey was dismissed by President Trump.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.