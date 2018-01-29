FBI deputy director steps down

Andrew McCabe will be stepping down as FBI Deputy Director.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter have told NBC News that McCabe will remain on the FBI payroll until he is eligible to retire with full benefits, in mid-March.

McCabe has been at the center of ongoing tensions between the White House and the FBI and has reportedly been under pressure from President Trump to step down.

McCabe has served at the FBI since 1996, under former directors Robert Mueller and James Comey.

He briefly served as acting FBI Director after Comey was dismissed by President Trump.