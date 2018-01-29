DCI investigates jail death in Sioux County, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

DCI investigates jail death in Sioux County, IA

ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) -

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Sunday, January 28 there was a report on an unresponsive inmate at the Sioux County Jail. 

At 6:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said detention officers located an unresponsive inmate in a cell and rendered emergency aid. 

The rescue efforts were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced dead by the Sioux County Medical Examiner. 

The name of the inmate is being withheld and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death. 

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Orange City Ambulance and Orange City Police Department.  

