Two hot air balloon pilots take flight for very different reason - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two hot air balloon pilots take flight for very different reasons

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Two hot air balloon pilots launched for flight in North Sioux City Monday morning for two very different reasons. 

Tim Cloyd takes flight every single year to help fund cancer research, and launched for his 6th annual "Extreme Flight to Find a Cure". 

People make donations for the flight, and Tim takes names of over 60 people who have dealt with cancer along for the flight.

This flight is very dear to Tim Cloyd, and he says bearing the cold temperatures is nothing compared to what cancer patients go through. 

"It's what people go through, see I need oxygen up there, and the cold temperatures I will go through, extremely cold, but what I go through is insignificant to what cancer patients go to, "said Tim Cloyd, Hot Air Balloon Pilot

It was an estimated negative 20 degrees below zero in the air while Tim made his nearly 300-mile trek to Colombia Missouri, and he reached altitudes near 17,000 feet.

Also taking off Monday morning alongside Tim was Kimberly Magee who is attempting to break a world distance record, in a balloon that is one third the size of a normal balloon. 

"I grew up in ballooning, so both of my parents are commercial hot air balloon pilots, and it's just kind of in my blood, and we have this balloon it's usually configured for one person and they strap themselves to a tank and let their feet dangle while they fly so it's a lot of fun to fly," said Kimberly Magee, Hot Air Balloon Pilot

Tim was the official observer for Kimberly's world record. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.