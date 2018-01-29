Super Bowl week kicks off with giant zip line - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Super Bowl week in Minneapolis is kicking off with a giant zip line over the Mississippi River.

More than a hundred feet up, and almost 800 feet across, the zip line is not for the faint of heart.

"Oh I had an absolute ball, you know there's nothing more 'Minneapolis' than flying across the Mississippi River at 40 miles an hour," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Tickets for the zip-line have sold out, as some 10,000 people have already signed up to take the ride across the Mississippi.

