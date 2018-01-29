2nd 'Rock the Socks' event to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland

As mothers and fathers watch over their sick children in the hospital, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland helps these families in their greatest time of need.

But there's a way the Siouxland community can put their best foot forward to help as well, thanks to the second Rock the Socks event.

"The red and white striped socks is kind of something that is synonyms with Ronald McDonald Houses and so, we use those socks just to kind of raise awareness. It provokes questions and that way we can answer those and talk about the families that stay here at the Ronald McDonald House," says Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland executive Director, Christy Batien

These socks are available at the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux City.

And those who participate in the March 9th event not only have fun but do some good at the same time.

"Wear them on March 9th, take some pictures, post it on social media. Have some fun with it. Hash-tag us in it and have a little fun and show these families that they're not in this alone, that we are all in this together," says Batien.

For just 15 dollars, people can make a huge difference for families in need.

"So, we're asking for 15 dollars for a pair of socks, which pays for the socks and it also pays for two nights here at the Ronald McDonald House. We suggest a five dollar donation for families when they stay with us so, that extra ten dollars will pay for two nights for someone to stay here at the house and they won't have to worry about covering their costs of paying for that," says Batien.

The house provides family-centered care when someone 21 or under is in the hospital.