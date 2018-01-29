Cropley & Neustrom named captains of Hawkeye baseball team - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Cropley & Neustrom named captains of Hawkeye baseball team

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Robert Neustrom (left) and Tyler Cropley (#5) were named captains of the Iowa baseball team on Monday. Robert Neustrom (left) and Tyler Cropley (#5) were named captains of the Iowa baseball team on Monday.
IOWA CITY, IA (Courtesy Univ. Of Iowa) -

The University of Iowa baseball team voted senior Tyler Cropley, juniors Robert Neustrom, Chris Whelan, and Nick Allgeyer, and redshirt sophomore Kyle Shimp as team captains for the 2018 season.

Cropley is a Bishop Heelan graduate, who hit .268 last year with nine homers and 36 RBI.     He started 59 of 61 games. Neustrom is a Sioux City North graduate, who hit .310 last year, with nine homers and 55 RBI, while starting all 61 games.

Cropley and Neustrom were second-team All-Big Ten selections in 2017, Whelan was the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and Shimp was a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.  Allgeyer missed the 2017 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Hawkeyes open the season Feb. 16, facing Toledo in the Diamond 9 Sunshine State Classic Series in Kissimmee, Florida.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.