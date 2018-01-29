Cropley & Neustrom named captains of Hawkeye baseball team

Robert Neustrom (left) and Tyler Cropley (#5) were named captains of the Iowa baseball team on Monday.

The University of Iowa baseball team voted senior Tyler Cropley, juniors Robert Neustrom, Chris Whelan, and Nick Allgeyer, and redshirt sophomore Kyle Shimp as team captains for the 2018 season.

Cropley is a Bishop Heelan graduate, who hit .268 last year with nine homers and 36 RBI. He started 59 of 61 games. Neustrom is a Sioux City North graduate, who hit .310 last year, with nine homers and 55 RBI, while starting all 61 games.

Cropley and Neustrom were second-team All-Big Ten selections in 2017, Whelan was the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and Shimp was a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Allgeyer missed the 2017 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Hawkeyes open the season Feb. 16, facing Toledo in the Diamond 9 Sunshine State Classic Series in Kissimmee, Florida.