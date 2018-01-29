New AP Iowa high school boys basketball poll - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New AP Iowa high school boys basketball poll

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
                                                                                Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Iowa  City,  West  (7)                                  12-2        96      1     
  2.  Des  Moines,  Hoover                                    14-1        81      3     
  3.  Des  Moines,  North  (1)                              14-2        73      5     
  4.  Cedar  Falls  (1)                                          11-3        70      4     
  5.  Pleasant  Valley  (1)                                  13-1        58      7     
  6.  Waukee                                                            14-2        45      8     
  7.  Sioux  City,  East                                        12-2        43      2     
  8.  Dowling  Catholic,  West  Des  Moines      12-3        29      9     
  9.  Johnston                                                        12-3        27      10   
10.  Dubuque,  Hempstead                                    10-4        17      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Senior 7. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Epworth, Western Dubuque 1.

Class 3A
                                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Oskaloosa  (9)                                                15-1        99      1     
  2.  Mount  Pleasant                                              14-3        83      T3   
  3.  Xavier,  Cedar  Rapids    (1)                        11-4        78      2     
  4.  Glenwood                                                          14-2        65      5     
  5.  Norwalk                                                            14-2        59      T3   
  6.  Spirit  Lake                                                    11-4        39      9     
  7.  Charles  City                                                  13-2        37      8     
  8.  Bishop  Heelan  Catholic,  Sioux  City      9-5          34      7     
  9.  Harlan                                                              12-3        22      6     
10.  Assumption,  Davenport                                7-8          12      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Le Mars 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 6. West Delaware, Manchester 3. Winterset 2. South Tama County, Tama 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1.

Class 2A
                                                                      Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Western  Christian,  Hull    (8)      16-0        96      1     
  2.  Van  Meter  (2)                                    16-0        87      2     
  3.  Cascade,Western  Dubuque                18-0        80      3     
  4.  Treynor                                                16-0        68      4     
  5.  South  Hamilton,  Jewell                  18-0        63      5     
  6.  East  Marshall,  Le  Grand                16-0        41      10   
  7.  Sheldon                                                15-2        36      6     
  8.  Aplington-Parkersburg                    16-1        30      7     
  9.  Wapello                                                16-1        14      NR   
10.  Sioux  Center                                      13-4        13      T8   
   Others receiving votes: Northeast, Goose Lake 8. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4. Central Lee, Donnellson 3. Forest City 2. Rock Valley 1.

Class 1A
                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  North  Linn,  Troy  Mills  (8)      19-0        98      1     
  2.  Grand  View  Christian  (2)          15-0        90      2     
  3.  St.  Mary's,  Remsen                      16-0        82      3     
  4.  Dunkerton                                        16-1        55      6     
  5.  Bishop  Garrigan,  Algona            15-2        44      4     
  (tie)Don  Bosco,  Gilbertville        14-2        44      7     
  7.  George-Little  Rock                      12-5        26      5     
  8.  St.  Albert,  Council  Bluffs      10-6        23      9     
  (tie)  Lynnville-Sully                      14-3        23      8     
10.  Ankeny  Christian  Academy          14-2        20      NR   
   Others receiving votes: South O'Brien, Paullina 10. Bedford 10. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Montezuma 4. New London 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. West Fork, Sheffield 1.

