New AP Iowa high school boys basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Iowa City, West (7) 12-2 96 1
2. Des Moines, Hoover 14-1 81 3
3. Des Moines, North (1) 14-2 73 5
4. Cedar Falls (1) 11-3 70 4
5. Pleasant Valley (1) 13-1 58 7
6. Waukee 14-2 45 8
7. Sioux City, East 12-2 43 2
8. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 12-3 29 9
9. Johnston 12-3 27 10
10. Dubuque, Hempstead 10-4 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Senior 7. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Epworth, Western Dubuque 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oskaloosa (9) 15-1 99 1
2. Mount Pleasant 14-3 83 T3
3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (1) 11-4 78 2
4. Glenwood 14-2 65 5
5. Norwalk 14-2 59 T3
6. Spirit Lake 11-4 39 9
7. Charles City 13-2 37 8
8. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9-5 34 7
9. Harlan 12-3 22 6
10. Assumption, Davenport 7-8 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Le Mars 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 6. West Delaware, Manchester 3. Winterset 2. South Tama County, Tama 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Christian, Hull (8) 16-0 96 1
2. Van Meter (2) 16-0 87 2
3. Cascade,Western Dubuque 18-0 80 3
4. Treynor 16-0 68 4
5. South Hamilton, Jewell 18-0 63 5
6. East Marshall, Le Grand 16-0 41 10
7. Sheldon 15-2 36 6
8. Aplington-Parkersburg 16-1 30 7
9. Wapello 16-1 14 NR
10. Sioux Center 13-4 13 T8
Others receiving votes: Northeast, Goose Lake 8. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4. Central Lee, Donnellson 3. Forest City 2. Rock Valley 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (8) 19-0 98 1
2. Grand View Christian (2) 15-0 90 2
3. St. Mary's, Remsen 16-0 82 3
4. Dunkerton 16-1 55 6
5. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 15-2 44 4
(tie)Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14-2 44 7
7. George-Little Rock 12-5 26 5
8. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10-6 23 9
(tie) Lynnville-Sully 14-3 23 8
10. Ankeny Christian Academy 14-2 20 NR
Others receiving votes: South O'Brien, Paullina 10. Bedford 10. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Montezuma 4. New London 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. West Fork, Sheffield 1.