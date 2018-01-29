Warmth & wind move in on Tuesday

It was our second straight day of chilly temperatures across Siouxland with many of our highs only getting into the teens.

While it will be cool tonight, we won't see temperatures fall a lot and it won't be nearly as cold as last night.

Warming will keep on moving in Tuesday but it will be with a strong wind out of the south that could gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

Temperatures will likely increase 20 to 25 degrees compared to Monday meaning we'll end up in the low 40s.

That wind will settle down by Wednesday and we'll get to keep the mild temperatures around for one more day with highs again in the low 40s.

A cold front will leave us with much colder temperatures by Thursday as highs only top out around 20 degrees.

We'll rebound by about 10 degrees on Friday getting us back into the low 30s.

By Saturday, a system moves through giving us a chance of some snow some of which could try to linger into Sunday morning.

Sunday is looking cold with highs only in the mid teens. We'll see a little warming by Monday when highs get back into the upper 20s.