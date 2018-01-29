Flooding continues in Paris

The Seine River in Paris has risen to its maximum level overnight (Sunday, January 28 to Monday, January 29), and is expected to remain at the same level for about 24 hours before it slowly subsides, according to France's flood information agency.

The water level stabilized at 19 feet near the Paris-Austerlitz train station, below the 20 feet measured at the same place in June 2016 and well below the 28 feet reached during the historic flood of 1910.

The receding of floods could last about a week despite a lull in rainfall.

The seven train stops along a commuter line that include stations near the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Musee D'Orsay and the Eiffel Tower would remain closed until at least February 5th, according to the operator.

Waters continued to rise downstream from Paris as well as upstream, but this should not affect the capital, according to the National Flood Information Agency.

Wang Jiiu/ Chinese Exchange Student

"Water levels actually affected life here, but it doesn't matter because the Paris beauty has attracted me a lot and I feel so satisfied with that."