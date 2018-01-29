Spencer man charged with two counts of burglary and assault - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spencer man charged with two counts of burglary and assault

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
Francisco Javier Ranzaure Jacome Francisco Javier Ranzaure Jacome

A would-be assailant is in custody after breaking into two Spencer, IA homes

21-year-old Francisco Javier Ranzaure Jacome of Spencer has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, and going armed with intent. 

Police responded to the call on January 24, after reports of a disturbance in a home. Jacome allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old inside that home. 

That 26-year-old was able to get away and take shelter at another house. Then, Jacome allegedly entered that home armed with a knife. 

Police say occupants of the second home were able to disarm him before police arrived. 

Jacome was taken to the Clay County jail without incident. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.