Spencer man charged with two counts of burglary and assault

A would-be assailant is in custody after breaking into two Spencer, IA homes

21-year-old Francisco Javier Ranzaure Jacome of Spencer has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, and going armed with intent.

Police responded to the call on January 24, after reports of a disturbance in a home. Jacome allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old inside that home.

That 26-year-old was able to get away and take shelter at another house. Then, Jacome allegedly entered that home armed with a knife.

Police say occupants of the second home were able to disarm him before police arrived.

Jacome was taken to the Clay County jail without incident.