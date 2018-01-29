DNR called to Storm Lake to assess damaged sewer line

A cleanup effort is underway at Storm Lake after a 24" sewer line was damaged by allowing untreated wastewater to flow into a storm sewer.

City staffers discovered the wastewater flowing under and over the ice near King's Pointe Resort this morning.

They estimate up to 450 or 500 gallons per minute of residential wastewater could be discharging south of the resort. They say there is no industrial wastewater discharge.

The DNR is working with the city to make temporary repairs. It and the city encourage anglers and others to avoid the area because the discharge could affect ice safety.

Fish should be safe to eat but should be thoroughly rinsed off.