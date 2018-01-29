City council approves adjustments for multi-sport complex, project still on schedule

City council members are moving forward with a plan on a $10 million multi-sport complex on Sioux City's north side.

"The Arena," is sports facility being developed by HCC Enterprises, LLC., a development group with local ties.

Mike Hesse, Jeff Carlson, and Dustin Cooper presented plans for the facility to the city council in November and the two parties entered development negotiations.

Monday night, city council is allowing the firm to reserve a spot in the Combined Floyd River Urban Renewal Area for the 81,000 sq. ft. facility.

That location has an intruding sewer line, so the city is making changes to alter S Lafayette St., which will accommodate the complex.

"We're going to have to move a road, which, quite frankly, I looked at that two years ago and thought we should move that road because it cuts the middle of a project, doesn't make sense," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "So, this really works out a lot better for everybody concerned."

"The Arena" will include youth training programs for basketball, volleyball, baseball, and other sports.

It will also host multi-sport leagues and tournaments and athletic showcase events.

"We want to unite the city, ultimately," said Jeff Carlson, HCC Enterprises, LLC. partner. "Sports here have been fragmented from time to time, it's been, 'it's a north thing, it's an east thing, it's a west thing.' This is a city thing. In fact, we're adopting the hashtag 'for the city,' because that's who we're truly doing this for. This is something the city is going to be proud of."

The facility will be built next to the Bomgaars Ag Expo and Learning Center.

The firm is planning to break ground in August 2018, with an opening date in August 2019.