Ponca & LCC boys advance is Lewis & Clark tourney

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Ponca beat Bloomfield, 72-23, on Monday night.

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hills Beaver Creek 53 Central Lyon 35 F  
West Holt 49 Elgin/Pope John 45 F/OT  
CWC 55 Elkhorn Valley 34 F  
Harris-Lake Park 69 H-M-S 62 F  
Hartington CC 44 Norfolk Catholic 36 F  
Crofton 55 O'Neill 33 F  
SL St. Mary's 40 Remsen St. Mary's 34 F  
Ridge View 51 Siouxland Christian 45 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 74 West Monona 46 F  
Westwood 61 Woodbury Central 45 F  

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Ar-We-Va 60 Exira-EHK 47 F  
Ponca 72 Bloomfield 23 F  
Walthill 64 Hartington-N'castle 47 F  
Osmond 82 Homer 49 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 62 Wakefield 60 F  
Wausa 46 Wynot 44 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Nebraska 74 Wisconsin 63 F  

