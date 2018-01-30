Patriots & Eagles start Super Bowl LII with Media Night

The Super Bowl media day used to take place in the afternoon on the Tuesday of Super Bowl week. But, starting with Super Bowl 50, the event was moved to the Monday night of game-week, a tradition that continued in St. Paul.

It was the first chance for the media to talk to players from the Eagles and Patriots here in Minnesota. This is also a ticketed event for fans to attend.



Media night is unique in that it's the only time that both teams make every single player and coach available to the media. The result is a whole lot of questions about anything and everything.

"As some of our guys get older, we have a better understanding, or appreciation, for how rare this is," said Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty. "I've heard Tom [Brady] talk about that. As he gets older, he realizes each time here could be the last time."

"The approach here is what it is," said Patriots linebacker James Harrison. "The approach there was what it was. Everybody does things different ways. It is what it is."

"Nick and my brother got matching tattoos together while they were in college, so they were boys," said Eagles tight end Brent Celek. "My brother loved him."

"We expected to be here," said Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith. "Just thankful for the opportunity as a team. We lost a lot of players. No one complained, no one flinched. We didn't ask for any excuses, or any praise. We just continued to work, so this is a product of that."

The two teams are back in front of the cameras Tuesday for their first team availabilities.