Warmer air starts moving into Siouxland

After a couple days of colder temperatures in Siouxland, we will catch a break from the chill and feel some warming for our Tuesday. Southerly flow will be ramping up with gusty winds expected through much of the daytime hours. This breeze will help us warm back into the 40s as a warm front pushes through the region. The cold front then moves in tonight but we temperatures won't really be falling off until later on in the week. Another day in the 40s is expected tomorrow but a reinforcing cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday and this is the boundary that will bring with it the arrival of much colder air.

Highs will fall back into the teens and 20s Thursday with near and below average temps being felt into next week. Aside from the winds, conditions look to stay fairly quiet throughout the rest of the workweek. Our next precipitation chance moves in Saturday as an Alberta Clipper dips its way through the Upper Midwest. Some snow may linger into early Sunday but the heaviest of the moisture looks to fall during the day Saturday. Minor accumulations of snow will be possible. High pressure then looks to build in giving us some sunshine to start next week with highs rising back into the 20s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer