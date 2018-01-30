Event gives visually and mobility-impaired adults unique chance to hit the slopes

More than 200 participants have rushed to the northern hills - for the 39th annual Black Hill Ski for Light Winter Event.

And it was a beautiful day for downhill skiing with plenty of snow, bright smiles, and outdoor adventure enthusiasts.

Every year, people from all walks of life come together with the same purpose to experience the joy and camaraderie on and off the slopes.



This includes volunteers dedicated to helping visually impaired and physically disabled individuals.



"The most fun is the fun that they have, especially after the first trip down the hill. The first time there's always a lot of trepidation - fear of speed, fear of crashing, fear of burning. But one trip - then they're ready to go flying," says Bob Farrell, one of the volunteers.

This highly anticipated event is known to create an atmosphere where people can defy the odds, set goals and achieve them.

It's an event that gives great experiences to both the volunteers and participants.

And just in case you're considering joining in on the outdoor fun next year, they say just to come up to Lead, South Dakota and join in.