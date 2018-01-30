McCabe steps aside

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down, effective immediately.

McCabe planned to retire in March with full benefits. He's taken a "terminal leave" to reach that retirement date.

The move comes after months of criticism from President Trump.

"He certainly has voiced some frustrations with some of the actions by the Deputy Director but the bigger issue is the President has full and complete confidence in FBI Director Wray," says White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The president previously tweeted that McCabe worked with a bias against him and for Hillary Clinton, pointing out that McCabe's wife's election bid received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a close friend of Clinton.

McCabe took over the agency after former FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Trump.

Comey, last night tweeted praise for McCabe, who he says "stood tall over the last eight months."

Adding fuel to the flames the House Intelligence Committee has voted to release a classified memo, written by Republican chairman Devin Nunes and staff, alleging FBI misconduct in the investigation into the Trump campaign, including surveillance of former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Democrats say the memo reflects only part of the story and will be taken out of context.

"I'm confident that if the full picture is seen this memo will be seen as laughable, it will be embarrassing," says Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2BE37EN