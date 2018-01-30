Milford, Iowa man described as "career criminal" sentenced for m - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Milford, Iowa man described as "career criminal" sentenced for meth crime

Prosecutors say Justin Ries has accumulated 31 criminal convictions in his lifetime Prosecutors say Justin Ries has accumulated 31 criminal convictions in his lifetime
A Milford, Iowa man described by prosecutors as a career criminal has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

49-year-old Justin Ries pleaded guilty to one count last September, but prosecutors say he has long criminal history that includes 31 convictions in his lifetime, including felony drug offenses and violent assaults.

In June of last year, law enforcement executed three search warrants and seized from Ries more than 380 grams of meth, 170 grams of marijuana, dozens of syringes, 15 shotgun shells and almost $25,000 in cash.

Ries must also serve a 6-year term of supervised release after he serves the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

