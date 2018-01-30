UPDATE: Ho-Chunk responds to ATF agents on scene in Winnebago

Ho-Chunk, Inc. said the law enforcement activities at Ho-Chunk, Inc. on Tuesday are the latest round in a 20-year state-tribal tobacco dispute.



They said they are fully cooperating with authorities. Ho-Chunk said they are confident that in the end, tribal sovereignty will prevail.



Ho-Chunk said this is an ongoing investigation and their ability to comment is limited.



They said retail operations, including Pony Express, are open for regular business.



Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents among other law enforcement are on the scene at Ho-Chunk Inc. in Winnebago, Nebraska.

They arrived on the scene Tuesday morning.

We understand the issue that the search involves is under seal in federal court at this time.

Sam Burrish of Ho-Chunk, Inc. sent a letter to the news media saying:

"Law enforcement is on site at our office in Winnebago. We are fully cooperating with their activities related to tobacco records. Retail operations, including Pony Express, are open for regular business. We will provide more information as we can."

