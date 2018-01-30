A by-the-numbers look at President Donald Trump's first year in office reveals areas of both progress and peril.

What's the real state of the union? A deep dive in the stats

President Trump says he'll focus on economic success in this evening's State of the Union address

President Trump will talk about what he calls "great economic successes so far" in his first State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

"We worked on it hard, covered a lot of territory including our great success with the markets and with the tax cut," Mr. Trump said.

Cabinet members say the State of the Union speech will be positive and the president will also reach across the aisle to ask Democrats to deal on immigration reform, including protecting undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children.

At least eight Democrats will boycott the speech because of the president's policies.

