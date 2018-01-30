Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling dead at 35 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling dead at 35

Posted:
LOS ANGELES, CA (AP) -

Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.
   
Salling's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. His death comes weeks before the actor was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on child pornography charges.
   
Proctor did not reveal the cause of death.
   
Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say a search of Salling's computer found more than 50,000 images of child porn.
   
He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.
   
He played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the long-running show, which concluded in 2015.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.