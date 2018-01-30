Sioux City man sentenced to prison for meth conviction

Daniel Hodges of Sioux City was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

35-year-old Daniel Hodges pleaded guilty to one count last September. He was arrested during a traffic stop last spring at which officers seized more than 90 grams of meth.

Hodges admitted he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than a pound of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area from January through April of last year.

He must also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.