Court Records: Arrest made in Sioux City drive-by shooting

According to court records, Sioux City Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting.

That shooting happened Monday morning in the 5100 block of Lorraine Avenue.

Police have arrested Caleb Asa Noble Harding,18, of Sioux City in connection to the shooting. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail early Tuesday morning.

On of the court records state: "On 1/29/18, at approximately 02:21, the DEF conspired with an accomplice to shoot at a resident to invoke fear in an individual that they were feuding with. The DEF and the accomplice and two other individuals drove past the victims residents to canvass the area and then drove past again and shot at the residence, hitting the residence multiple times and causing bullets to go through the windows, siding and doors to the residence and travel through the interior of the residence and lodging themselves in different locations of the residence. As a result, no one was hit by any of the bullets, but the house was occupied by 4 subjects when the DEF and his accomplice shot at the residence. The guns used were located and both were 9mm caliber handguns, and both were loaded with rounds that had casings that matched casings found at the scene."

Harding's bond has been set at $150,000 and he is charged with several offenses including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon. He is set to be in court on February 9.