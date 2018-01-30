FCC: Worker who sent missile warning thought state faced actual threat

The Hawaii state employee who sent a false missile warning thought the state faced an actual threat.

The Federal Communications Commission said the day-shift worker misinterpreted testing instructions from a midnight supervisor, thinking the instructions were for a real emergency.

In a written statement, the state worker told the commission he or she believed it was an actual emergency.

The commission said the employee chose from options that included test and real alerts. When asked the question "are you sure you want to send this alert?," the employee clicked "yes."

The alert went to cellphones of all Hawaii residents and visitors to the state.

The incident had been previously described as an accident.