More mild weather on Wednesday

The south wind came up today and so did the temperatures with highs today 20 to 25 degrees warmer than what we had yesterday.

We're going to get to enjoy one more mild day tomorrow and it won't be nearly as windy either with highs near 40.

Temperatures really take a tumble on Thursday as highs will only get into the teens with a slightly strong northwest wind.

Temperatures will rebound into the low 30s by Friday before a chance of some light snow moves through on Saturday.

That system will move out Saturday night as a reinforcing shot of chilly air moves in behind it leaving our highs only in the low teens by Sunday.

A few flurries will be possible on Monday as highs move up some into the 20s with a little light snow possible on Tuesday.