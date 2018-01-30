Patriots & Eagles getting back to the basics at Super Bowl LII

Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith said Monday that they know going in media day will be a distraction. When asked what he liked about media day, the Patriots James Harrison replied 'nothing'. The teams are eager to get back to football and that's exactly what they did earlier Tuesday at the Mall of America.

"Everything now is on a bigger scale," said Patriots center David Andrews. "The game's obviously on a bigger scale, there's more production, things like that. You just kind of handle that and move forward. It's going to be good to get back here rolling and preparing for Philly."

"We look forward to Sunday. We have a tremendous amount of respect for the Eagles," said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. "Coach Pederson's done a great job with this football team, certainly with the offense. They've lost a couple of key players this year but they've continued to roll along with tremendous production."

"My job is to make sure that the guys stay mentally plugged in this week," said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. "That's why the routine will remain the same. We just adjust. We're flexible and whatever we're asked to do, we do. But at the same time we stay focused on task."

"We'll really start work tomorrow where we'll get back into the standard type of week," said Eagles center Jason Kelce. "Once you start back at practice, going to meetings, going from this to this, it really just kind of happens naturally."

There's still plenty of time for the two teams to get ready for Super Bowl LII, four days to be exact. That's good news for the Eagles. They still find themselves as four point underdogs.