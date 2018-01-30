Proposed irrigation bill draws sharp criticism

A bill being proposed by a Nebraska state senator is drawing sharp criticism from farmers.

Senator Paul Schumacher is sending a stern warning to lawmakers and activists who are advocating for a proposal which would give $1 billion of tax credits to certain Nebraskans.

The term-limited senator from Columbus proposed LB 1022, or the Irrigation Tax Bill, a couple weeks ago and faced sharp criticism from ag groups and farmers. Schumacher says the bill isn't meant to pass as written, it's meant to make a statement.

"This is an opening of discussion, maybe a nightmare dream, of what could happen if the state is forced to come up with a billion dollars of property tax rebates," Schumacher said.

Schumacher is speaking about a petition circulated by a group called Reform for Nebraska's Future. It proposes the state reduce the local school property tax load by 50 percent through the distribution of income tax credits. Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard has introduced a bill that mirrors the petition.

Schumacher says there's currently no other source of revenue that could fund the $1 billion of rebates… so he figured he'd take a stab at creating one.

"So it begins to highlight what other sources of revenue there might be, that might be very unpopular, but might have to be dipped into," Schumacher said.

As written, Schumacher's bill would impose a one-cent annual tax for every 10 gallons of water used to irrigate the agricultural and horticultural land. The money raised would go to a special fund that would provide more financial resources to school districts that DO NOT receive state aid for schools currently.

Maybe the biggest part of the bill is how it proposes to value all ag land as dry land and would remove the current valuation policy of assessing more value to irrigated acres.

Schumacher says it operates under the assumption that all land is dry land because, technically, the state owns the water.

"Really, folks are buying dry land with the state deferring charging for the water," Schumacher said. "That may be artificially creating high irrigation land values."

The bill is scheduled for a hearing in the Revenue Committee on February 9th.

