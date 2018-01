SportsFource Extra highlights & scores

James Harden had a franchise-record 60 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first player to score 60 points in a triple-double in NBA history to lead the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 114-107...

James Harden had a franchise-record 60 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first player to score 60 points in a triple-double in NBA history to lead the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 114-107 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

