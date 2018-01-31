Norfolk city council member resigns to relocate to different ward

Norfolk city council member resigns to relocate to different war - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV/NCN) -

The City of Norfolk is going through another shakeup of leadership.

The city now must fill a seat on the city council. 

Fourth Ward Councilman Shane Clausen has resigned from his seat on the city council.

City leaders say Clausen is leaving his post due to a relocation, to a different ward. 

Clausen was first elected to the council in 2010.

Residents living in the fourth ward can apply for the vacancy until February 12.

A special meeting to fill the vacancy will be held on February 15.

The person chosen to fill the vacancy will remain in the seat until the term expires in December of this year

Those interested in applying need to submit a written statement and personal resume to the City Administrator at North 5th Street.

