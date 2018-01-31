Pierce County, NE residents to voice opinions on wind-energy dev - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pierce County, NE residents to voice opinions on wind-energy developments

Posted:
PIERCE, NE (KTIV/US92) -

Citizens of Pierce County, Nebraska, could get another chance to voice their opinions on controversial wind developments. 

The Board of Commissions met Monday to discuss using an externally-funded survey, to better gauge opinions on wind developments. 

The first meeting on wind energy was held in March with official hearings taking place in November. 

The commissioners extended an already existing moratorium on development until June 19th. 

The commissioners heard from Dave Rich of Nebraska Public Power District, who explained why wind farms are not next to Omaha who will be buying the power. 

"Basically, Northeast Nebraska - there's a lot of good wind up here… the wind in Omaha is not very good," Rich said. 

The meeting was attended by wind developers and citizens who were for and against wind farms. 

