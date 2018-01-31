Siouxland lawmakers issue statements after State of the Union

President Donald Trump will herald a robust economy and push for bipartisan congressional action on immigration in Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Trump's State of the Union address mixes optimism amid a growing economy with warnings of danger from within and without.

Iowa U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley praised President Trump for his State of the Union Address.

In a statement, Grassley said, "I'm glad the President discussed the importance of trade to U.S. workers and industry. In Iowa, one out of every five jobs is trade-dependent.

As President Trump's administration continues to renegotiate NAFTA and other trade pacts, I expect the President to stick to his word to protect American agriculture.

U.S. South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds said that in the President's state of the union, he laid out a long-term vision for our country.

In a statement, Senator Rounds said, "We all want a freer, more united country in which government is less intrusive and the American dream is possible for everyone."

The statement went on to say, "While we have much progress to be proud of, we also have much work to do..."



And finally, Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer made these comments on the State of the Union Address...

"I also want to echo the president's call for an era of more bipartisanship in Washington. This is long overdue.

The next farm bill is an area where I anticipate we can find common ground on behalf of our agriculture producers who feed our hungry world.