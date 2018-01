Some sad news to report, local celebrity Mikki Paul, has died.

For many years, Mikki worked in a number of Sioux City's movie theaters and for 25 years greeted the customers at Wal-Mart on Singing Hills before retiring at the age of 99.

Mikki was honored as the Grand Marshal of the 2017 Big River-Cade Parade this past summer.

She threw beads to the crowd and pronounced it as the greatest thing that ever happened to her.

Funeral arraignments are pending at the Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City.

Mikki Paul was 100-years-old.