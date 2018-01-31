Amazon opens its giant glass ‘Spheres’

For something as grand a scale as this, of course, it had to be done the Amazon way with Amazon Spheres.

An Amazon...at Amazon, except this is a workspace.

John Schoettler, the VP Global Real Estate and Facilities said, "It's primarily an office space for Amazon employees. A place for them to come and collaborate and innovate with other co-workers."

The inside has 40,000 plants, 400 different types of species spanning five continents and 50 countries.

Many of the plants and trees have been here since May.

The largest plant, this 55-foot ficus tree dubbed "Rubi", which was first planted in California in 1969 and was transported here during the summer.

The Amazon Horticulturist still gets excited walking through the building.

The Spheres are unlike any office you've seen before, there are no cubicles, no office desks, and no worry of people messing with the thermometer.

Ron Gagliard, the Amazon Horticulturist says, "A normal office is 68-degrees and like 30-percent humidity. You come in here, it's slightly warmer, it's 72-degrees and 60-percent humidity."

Just people and nature to hopefully inspire the next big idea or solve the problem.

David Sadinsky, who is the Sphere's Lead Architect said, "We wanted to give it a spirit, a soul, a center for Amazon and for the city to rally around. And this collection of people and plants made for a nice theme."

The Spheres are equally impressive on the outside, built with 620 tons of steel, 12-million pounds of concrete and more than 2,600 panes of glass.

Tested time and again for things like earthquakes, and wind.

Sadinsky says,"Believe or not, on a very microscopic level, the building is moving right now. The building is alive every day. During the summer, it's a little bit more dramatic. When the sun comes in, we can physically see the building move during the course of the day."

Pike Place, Space Needle, and now Spheres, the latest icon for Seattle.

If you're interested in getting a closer look, it won't be easy.

You either need to work for Amazon or you need to sign up on the Amazon HQ tours website.

But be aware, public tours of the Spheres are booked all the way to June.