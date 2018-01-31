President Donald Trump will herald a robust economy and push for bipartisan congressional action on immigration in Tuesday's State of the Union address.

President Donald Trump will herald a robust economy and push for bipartisan congressional action on immigration in Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Addressing a deeply divided Congress and nation, the president also appealed for unity -- challenging lawmakers to tackle immigration policies as he redoubled his recent pledge to offer a path to citizenship for 1.8 million young immigrants.

Trump calls for unity in State of the Union

President Trump made his first formal State of the Union address Tuesday night, and tried to strike a conciliatory tone as he called for unity.

This was the third longest State of the Union address in history, with the president spending the first half of his speech on his victories for the economy.

The president set an ambitious agenda for his second year in office, starting with a $1.5 trillion investment to rebuild the nation's infrastructure.

He also called on Democrats to work with Republicans to act on the immigration plan the president laid out.

"One where nobody gets everything they want, but where our country gets the critical reforms it needs," said President Trump.

Democrats also sent a silent message by wearing all black in support of the "Me Too" movement.

"This administration isn't just targeting the laws that protect us, they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection," said Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts.

