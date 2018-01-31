Heart transplant brings new love - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Heart transplant brings new love

(WOWT) -

Their love story began in the most unlikely place: a Nebraska hospital room.

Bill Corey was waiting on a heart transplant.

"They actually bypassed the left side of my heart with a pump-mechanical pump that was put inside of me called an LVAD," he explains.

The machine basically kept Bill's heart pumping as he waited on his transplant. He spent several months at Nebraska Medicine, when he met Deb, a patient care technician.

"We became friends, talked about families, just the things that were going on with him," Deb says.

Three of Deb's daughters, Megan, Mandy, and Lacey, all work on the same floor Bill was staying on. They noticed there was a spark.

Bill's long stay came to an end in August of 2016. He had his heart transplant. At this point, Deb's daughters put a little pressure on their mom. 

