PHOTOS: Super Blue Blood Moon

The January 31 full moon is special for three reasons: it’s the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit -- known as perigee -- and about 14 percent brighter than usual.



It’s also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.”



The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse.



While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a “blood moon.”