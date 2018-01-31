PHOTOS: Super Blue Blood Moon - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: Super Blue Blood Moon

Posted:
Courtesy: Jeremy VH - Phases of the Super Blue Blood Moon in Le Mars. Courtesy: Jeremy VH - Phases of the Super Blue Blood Moon in Le Mars.
(NASA) -

The January 31 full moon is special for three reasons: it’s the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit -- known as perigee -- and about 14 percent brighter than usual.

It’s also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.”

The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse.

While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a “blood moon.” 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.