Second suspect arrested in drive-by shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in a drive-by shooting in Sioux City.

That shooting happened Monday morning on Lorraine Avenue.

Julian Lopez, 19, of Sioux City was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Going Armed With Intent.

Also arrested in the case is Caleb Asa Noble Harding, 18, also of Sioux City.

He is charged with several offenses including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 9.