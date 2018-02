Sioux City drivers will be affected by a road closure over the weekend.

A highly traveled section of a local road will be closed for a few days, starting Friday.

The I-29 Bridge over Floyd Boulevard will be closed at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 2, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 5, for bridge demolition work.

Floyd Boulevard traffic will be detoured during the project.

The trail along Floyd Boulevard also will be closed while bridge work is underway.