Spirit Lake woman charged with credit card fraud - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spirit Lake woman charged with credit card fraud

Posted:
SPIRIT LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A Spirit Lake, Iowa woman was arrested after authorities say she used another person's credit card, without them knowing, for over a year.

27-year-old Marra Glackin is charged with one count of Credit Card Fraud.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating a report of credit card fraud that took place over the course of last year. 

Authorities say $13,000 was charged to the account by Glackin without the victim's knowledge. 

She is booked in the Clay County jail on a $10,000 bond. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.