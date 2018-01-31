Spirit Lake woman charged with credit card fraud

A Spirit Lake, Iowa woman was arrested after authorities say she used another person's credit card, without them knowing, for over a year.

27-year-old Marra Glackin is charged with one count of Credit Card Fraud.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating a report of credit card fraud that took place over the course of last year.

Authorities say $13,000 was charged to the account by Glackin without the victim's knowledge.

She is booked in the Clay County jail on a $10,000 bond.