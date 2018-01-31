South Dakota rejects legislation to lower drinking age for milit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota rejects legislation to lower drinking age for military members

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

A South Dakota House committee has voted down legislation that would lower the drinking age for members of the military to 18.

The House State Affairs Committee rejected the plan today

It would have allowed bars and retailers to serve 18-year-old active duty, reserve and National Guard service members who showed valid military identification cards.

The current federal law says any state with a drinking age lower than 21 can lose 8% of federal highway funding. A state Department of Transportation lobbyist says it would have cost the state more than 20-million dollars annually.

