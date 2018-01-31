South Dakota bill could raise legal age to buy tobacco

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump to call for 'new American moment' in national address

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Trump's offer of a "down-the-middle compromise" in immigration repels both Democrats and Republicans, leaving no deal in sight.

Republican members of Congress with medical experience put their skills to work after a train carrying dozens of them crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring others.

Drivers say safety arms at crash site seemed to malfunction

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.

Dallas man to die for killing daughters while mom listened

One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.

With pot now legal in California, prosecutors in San Francisco and San Diego are moving to erase thousands of marijuana convictions en masse.

New Hampshire's highest court will begin hearing the case of three women who are challenging a city ordinance that barred them from going topless at a beach.

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to clean up radioactive waste at a suburban St. Louis landfill by removing most of the Cold War-era nuclear material and capping the rest, the agency said Thursday.

Police department in Lansing, Michigan, area to publicly apologize about missing an opportunity to pursue criminal charges against Larry Nassar in 2004.

Nassar victim who complained in 2004 gets apology from cops

President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion plan could be a boon for New York state, which needs billions of dollars for subways, water systems and airports, but Washington isn't likely to cut the state a blank check.

South Dakota lawmakers are set to debate raising the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

The bill was introduced today.

Republican Sen. Alan Solano, a sponsor, says it would help remove tobacco from South Dakota schools. He says the plan would also bring tobacco laws in line with rules governing the purchase of alcohol.

Solano says young people will be better off if they wait to use tobacco products.

The proposal doesn't yet have its first legislative hearing scheduled.