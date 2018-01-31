South Dakota bill could raise legal age to buy tobacco - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota bill could raise legal age to buy tobacco

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota lawmakers are set to debate raising the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

The bill was introduced today. 

Republican Sen. Alan Solano, a sponsor, says it would help remove tobacco from South Dakota schools. He says the plan would also bring tobacco laws in line with rules governing the purchase of alcohol. 

Solano says young people will be better off if they wait to use tobacco products.

The proposal doesn't yet have its first legislative hearing scheduled.

