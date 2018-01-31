Friends, family remember stabbing victims with release of balloons

On Wednesday, more than 100 people honored the lives of the two Sioux City teenagers, who were stabbed to death, early Sunday morning.

Family and friends gathered at Cecelia Park, which is near the site of the stabbings at Jay Avenue and South Cecelia Street. They released balloons in memory of 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan, and 18-year-old Felipe Negron, Jr.

The colors of the balloons were specific to each victim, purple for Sullivan, and blue and black for Negron, Jr. "Felipe was one of my best friends, one of my closest friends and I'd known Paiten for so long and she'd helped me through a lot of stuff. She was like a sister to me." said Tanner Bonnewell, friend of the victims. "I was honestly extremely happy to see that so many people came out to support Paiten and Felipe. It's good to know that people really did care." says Taylor King, friend of the victims.

Sullivan and Negron, Jr. were pronounced dead at a Sioux City hospital, early Sunday morning, after police say they were stabbed multiple times by 18-year old suspect Tran Walker. Court documents say Walker was in a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Negron Jr. and Sullivan, on Sunday at 1:19 a.m. The records say Walker was upset with Sullivan, who was his ex-girlfriend, and began to stab her. The documents also indicate he told police he "wanted her to feel the pain he was feeling."

When Negron Jr. tried to intervene, Walker stabbed him.

Walker is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing is set for February 8.