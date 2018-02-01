Yankton casino push starts at South Dakota Legislature - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Yankton casino push starts at South Dakota Legislature

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Supporters of a proposed casino and entertainment complex in Yankton are betting it would help their community and bring in millions of dollars for the state.

But first they need lawmakers to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

A measure introduced Wednesday at the Capitol would ask voters to allow a nonprofit group one gaming license in the southeastern South Dakota city.

Former state Sen. Bernie Hunhoff, a Port Yankton project supporter, said the community wants an opportunity to compete with Iowa and Nebraska for tourists, conventions and working families.

A coalition of Nebraska and South Dakota tribes opposes the push.

Yankton Sioux Chairman Robert Flying Hawk says the project threatens the livelihood of South Dakota tribes.

Voters passed a constitutional amendment in 1988 allowing gambling in Deadwood.
 

