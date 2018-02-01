Warrant issued for suspect in Norfolk stabbing

A Norfolk teen is being sought by authorities related to a Wednesday evening stabbing.

Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer says 19-year-old Johny Peralta-Cardona has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing of a 25-year-old Norfolk man.

Bauer says it happened just after 9 p.m. to the north alley of the 100-block of Norfolk Avenue.

Bauer says Peralta-Cardona fled the area on foot. The victim was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for treatment of what were called non-life-threatening injuries.

Peralta-Cardona is wanted on a felony assault warrant. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Norfolk Police.

Previous:

Norfolk Police are looking for a man they say stabbed someone else in downtown Norfolk Wednesday evening.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20’s wearing a grey sweater. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Norfolk Police.

Previous:

Police in Norfolk, Nebraska continue to search for a suspect wanted in a possible stabbing Wednesday night.