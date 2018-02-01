Cat cafes popping up around the country

Cat cafes are a trend entrepreneurs have pounced on.



"There's about 40 in the united states right now we're very excited to be one of them," says Lori Konawalik, Owner of Mac Tabby Cat Cafe.



At Mac Tabby in Charlotte, North Carolina, you can grab a coffee and play with kittens for $12 an hour.



Cafe time gives patrons the chance to fall in love with a cat, or two! And after an application process, a hopeful pet parent can welcome their new family.



In the few weeks that Mac Tabby has been open, 25 cats have been adopted.